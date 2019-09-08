Fawad Chaudhry reacts to India’s moon-landing failure

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday took a jibe at the failed Indian moon mission, terming the Indian spacecraft as toy and said the spacecraft must have landed in Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhry advised the Indian users on the social media site and others to sleep instead of waiting for an announcement from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) about the moon mission. India lost contact with its unmanned spacecraft just before it was due to land on the moon on Saturday, in a blow to the country’s ambitious low-cost lunar programme.

In another tweet, he said the Indian parliament should hold their prime minister Narendra Modi accountable for wasting the poor nation’s huge amount of money.

“Modi is giving speech on satellite communication as though he was actually an astronaut, not a politician,” Chaudhry said.