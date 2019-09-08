Planes land in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

KIEV: Planes carrying prisoners freed by Russia and Ukraine have landed in the countries’ capitals, in an exchange that could be a significant step towards improving relations between Moscow and Kiev.

The planes, each reportedly carrying 35 prisoners, landed almost simultaneously at Vnukovo airport in Moscow and at Kiev’s Boryspil airport. At the Ukrainian capital’s airport, relatives stood on the tarmac waving as the plane taxied towards them.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was also at Boryspil. Those released by Russia reportedly include 24 Ukrainian sailors who were detained last November by the Russian navy off the Russia-annexed Crimean Peninsula.