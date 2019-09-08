Man held on suspicion of 16-year-old boy’s murder

OXFORD: A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Harun Jama — a 16-year-old boy who died of stab wounds 20 months ago.

Jama suffered the fatal injuries in Friars Wharf, Oxford, on January 3, 2018. A 34-year-old man was arrested in Liverpool on Friday and has been released on bail.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “Thames Valley Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Harun Jama in Oxford. Harun, who was aged 16, was killed in Friars Wharf, Oxford on 3 January 2018 after suffering stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment but later died as a result of his injuries.”