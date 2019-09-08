‘Concerningly high number’ of firms not ready for no deal

LONDON: Research from the British Chambers of Commerce has found a “concerningly high number” of UK businesses are not ready for a no-deal Brexit.

The survey of 1,500 firms found two-fifths had not done a Brexit risk assessment, with the Chambers’ director general Adam Marshall saying the research “yet again reinforces the importance of averting a chaotic exit on October 31st”.

“Businesses do not want to see a messy and disorderly Brexit, but ongoing uncertainty means they must prepare for all possibilities as the October deadline looms,” Marshall said.

“While more firms have taken basic steps to prepare for change than was the case last year, and government has stepped up communication to businesses, ongoing uncertainty makes business planning with confidence next to impossible. Companies are told to plan but are being presented with a moving target.”

The Chambers added that there were many areas without “clear and actionable” information to help businesses mitigate the worst effects of a no-deal Brexit.

Marshall said: “Low levels of awareness around special customs and trade schemes are of particular concern, as this highlights the potential for disruption at borders in an unwanted no-deal situation. Companies should be automatically enrolled or supported to enrol in these schemes to increase trader readiness. Our evidence yet again reinforces the importance of averting a chaotic exit on October 31st.”