Janjua, two others acquitted in judge video scandal case

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday acquitted Nasir Janjua and two other suspects in a video scandal case of an accountability court judge due to lack of evidence, Geo News reported.

During the hearing, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cleared the names of the three suspects after determining that no evidence was found against Nasir Janjua, Khurram Yousaf and Ghulam Jillani.

“In view of the contentions of the parties and material available on the record, it is evident that not a single piece of evidence is available on record against the present accused. Recovery affected in this case was effected from co-accused and not from the present accused,” the statement read.

The statement further said: “Remanding them [accused] to judicial custody would not serve any purpose as prosecution is firm that not a single piece of evidence and incriminating material is available on the record. Resultantly, accused Nasir Janjua, Ghulam Jillani and Khurram Shehzad Yousaf are discharged from this case and be released forthwith if not required in any other case.”

On September 2, the FIA had arrested suspects Janjua, Yousaf and Jillani in relation to accountability court judge Arshad Malik’s video scandal case.

Earlier this summer, a video went viral on social media and purportedly showed judge Arshad Malik admitting to passing a verdict against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif despite a lack of evidence.

On July 12, Judge Malik was relieved from his duties by the federal government for his alleged involvement in the controversial video scandal. The Islamabad High Court in August ordered disciplinary proceedings against Malik for violating the code of conduct. The accused had termed the video edited, fabricated, and aimed at defaming him.