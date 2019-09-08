Sikh leaders praise Pak commitment to Kartarpur initiative

LONDON: Sikh community leaders have met with Pakistan High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria and discussed matters of mutual interest and exchanged views on the arrangements for the upcoming 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in Pakistan.

The Sikh leaders appreciated Pakistan’s initiatives and commitment to the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, the Pakistan High Commission said in a press release issued on Saturday.

The leaders informed Zakaria that a large number of Sikh pilgrims would visit Pakistan to participate in the celebrations. They also thanked him for setting up a special help desk at the High Commission to assist in visa application process for the Sikh pilgrims from Britain.

Proposals regarding investments in the new infrastructure projects for Sikh pilgrims and other areas were also discussed. The Sikh Leaders thanked the government, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Punjab governor for their immediate attention to a matter related to an incident involving a Sikh girl, Jagjit Kaur’s forced conversion and marriage.

The Sikh leaders said they were in close contact with their Pakistani Sikh friends and the girl’s family and expressed satisfaction over the handling of the issue.

The Pakistani leadership’s interest was helpful in bridging the communication gap and denied those external elements and their cohorts inimical to Pakistan who wanted to exploit the incident to cause discord and also divert people’s attention, the statement concluded.