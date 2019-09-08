14-year-old in court charged with London murder

LONDON: A 14-year-old boy appeared in court on Saturday accused of stabbing a man to death in the middle of the afternoon.

The teenager from Barking appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court after he was charged with the murder of Santino Angelo Dymiter, 18. He appeared in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit and the short hearing was attended by his father.

District Judge Jane McIvor remanded the 14-year-old in secure detention to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday. Following his arrest on Thursday, the teenager was also charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

On August 26, emergency services were called to Chadd Green, east London at around 3.30pm after Dymiter was found critically injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene approximately an hour later and a post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death was a stab wound.