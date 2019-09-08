Indian president denied use of Pakistan airspace

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday said it had denied India’s President Ram Nath Kovind permission to fly through its airspace—access to which is usually granted—due to New Delhi’s recent “behaviour”.

The decision comes at a time of high tension between the two nuclear-armed neighbours over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. “The decision has been taken in view of India’s behaviour,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a statement.

“The Indian President had sought permission to use Pakistan’s airspace to travel to Iceland but we decided not to permit him,” Qureshi added.

Qureshi said India was showing its stubbornness in occupied Kashmir as New Delhi had deprived the people of Kashmir of their fundamental needs by putting the disputed territory under curfew for more than a month.

He said the Indian attitude was totally against the human values and was obsessed with its fanaticism despite Pakistan moving ahead prudently. “Pakistan has decided that in these circumstances, when it (India) is using oppression, violence, abrogating fundamental laws, breaching people’s rights and has put the Kashmiri leadership behind bars, Pakistan cannot allow Indian president to use our airspace,” he said.

The Indian president is scheduled to leave for three-nation visit to Iceland, Switzerland, and Slovenia from September 9 to 17, according to Indian media.

Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian traffic after airspace violation by India in February ratcheted up tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi. It reopened its skies for all civilian traffic in July, ending months of restrictions affecting major international routes.

To a question, the foreign minister said Pakistan was in contact with all international organisations and during his upcoming visit to Geneva he would meet the permanent representatives of the OIC member countries there.