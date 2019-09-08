close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 8, 2019

JS Global hosts investment moot

Business

 
September 8, 2019

KARACHI: JS Global Capital Limited (JSGCL), Pakistan’s leading equity brokerage and investment banking firm, has once again taken the lead and successfully hosted the fourth edition of its annual event, titled “Pakistan Investment Conference – 2019” (PIC 2019) during September 4 to 6 in the US, a statement said on Saturday.

This mega event, held annually, is designed with the aim to attract foreign direct and portfolio investments to Pakistan and present a true image of the country to the international community, it added.

Further, through policy-level engagement, the business delegation aimed at lobbying for better access and improvement in the economic ties.

The high-powered delegation for the event led by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail included Ambassador at Large for Investment Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, Member Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) Khalid Mansoor, Pakistan Business Council CEO Ehsan Malik and JSGCL CEO Kamran Nasir, it said. Also accompanying the delegation were top level management of leading local corporations comprising roughly one-thirds of the market capitalisation of the benchmark KSE-100 index.

The event commenced on September 4 in Washington, DC at the US Department of State, where Alice G Wells, assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia was present along with members from the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs, and Bureau of Energy Resources, in addition to prominent members of US.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business