Absence of legal prudence delays settlement of financial matters

LAHORE: There is need to limit the time of stay orders on financial matters to ensure settlement of billions of rupees of both public and private sectors as cases remain pending under stay orders or adjournments for years.

Government for instance has not been able to collect Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) from industrial gas consumers since 2011, as the collection was suspended by different high courts on petitions from the affected parties.

Cement sector too has taken refuge behind courts to avoid billions of rupee cartelisation fine imposed by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) a decade back. Sugar barons are also avoiding CCP penalties for years.

Hundreds of cases filed by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have been lingering in the courts for years. Banks avoid going to courts for recovery, but when finally they are forced to do so, they wait for the court verdict for years.

Even ordinary consumers are victims of court delays. In one instance, a car owner won a case from consumer court against a security firm after he proved that his car was stolen with the connivance of the security provider.

The court ordered the security company to pay the full price of the vehicle to the aggrieved consumer, against which an appeal was made in the high court sex years ago.

The case has hardly been heard during that period, as the security company succeeds in obtaining adjournment after adjournment. Consumer has now lost interest and the case has been adjourned indefinitely.

The stolen car at the time of theft was worth rupees one million and currently it costs Rs2.6 million. He is certain that he would win the case in the superior court as well, but he would not be able to buy the same car from the amount that the company would pay him. This is a glaring example of dilution of the worth of money.

This is happening in all cases involving cash. Fines are levied in case, the defaulters have to pay the

principle amount they borrowed from the banks as the interest is suspended when default proceeding starts.

At the start of the century, rupee was worth Rs54 against a dollar. Currently, it is in the range of Rs160 per dollar.

This means that the value of rupee or its purchasing power has declined to 33 paisa. A product worth one rupee in 2000 is now worth at Rs3 at least in dollar terms.

The value may be even lower if we calculate its worth in terms of gold or real estate. So the delay in financial cases results in dilution of money for the litigant.

Then there are cases where the mortgaged properties have to be auctioned. A property auctioned immediately after default is established could at best fetch the aggrieved party equivalent of defaulted amount.

However, if litigation is delayed for a decade or two, the value of the property would shoot to many times the defaulted amount. In this case, the bank is entitled to recover its principal amount and litigation charges and refund the additional amount to defaulter that would in most cases be more than double the defaulted amount.

Who is the winner in this case, of course the defaulter! The value of the money that the bank recovered might have diluted to less than 30 percent, but simply by taking adjournment after adjournment the defaulter is happily placed.

There are many implications of stay orders. Take the case of GIDC where the courts issue stay orders on collection of GIDC.

The stay order meant that if the case was decided in government’s favour the GIDC would be payable for the entire period or for the period that the court would determine.

In such cases, it is prudent to ask the litigants to deposit the suspended amount monthly in the court that would be returned if they won the case or it would be transferred to the treasury.

This in many cases was not done. The fertiliser sector and the CNG stations continued charging the GIDC from the consumers, but did not deposit the amount in the treasury as they got stay orders.

There were industries that made provisions in their balance sheet for GIDC payable to the government. Some did not bother to make any provision on the pretext that they neither paid GIDC nor charged it from their consumers.

A Pandora box has been opened on GIDC and it will be a test of the acumen of the superior court that will decide the issue.