Summer crops thrive on rainfalls with sparse damages

KARACHI: Summer crops managed to save their skin from white dryness owing to recent spell of rains that nonetheless blighted 2.3 percent of areas under cultivation in Sindh, official documents and growers said on Saturday.

Currently, summer (kharif) crops are sown over an area of 1.869 million hectares in the province, of which 43,871 hectares got partially damaged, which are 2.3 percent of the total area under cultivation, according to a latest report of the Sindh Agriculture Department available with The News.

Rain rendered full to partial damages to summer crops in the province, said the report. Monsoon rains have affected cotton, chilies, onion, tomato, rice, sugarcane, fodder and other kharif crops.

Kabool Khatian, chairman of Sindh Chamber of Agriculture, however, said they had not received any report of crop damage. “Indeed, rain has proved beneficial for the crops,” he said. “If more rain occurs, it may affect negatively.”

Khatian said there could have been partial damage but flowering in crops would follow rainfalls. “Nobody from agriculture department has visited the fields and made the report sitting in the office.”

Mehmood Nawaz, senior vice president of Sindh Abadgar Board agreed that rain had overall been beneficial, “but it affected crops in some isolated areas as well”.

“Generally, we receive rain in July, late August and September. If it had not occurred there could have been white dryness. Rain has benefited trees, water table, aquifers and lakes,” Nawaz said.

He, however, said there were also damages in some isolated districts, including Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar and others. “Vegetables have got affected. Onion yield would be down by 25 percent and its production would come down,” he added.

Among the major corps of the season, cotton suffered the damage of around 25,000 hectares, which is four percent of the total 615,049 hectares cultivated area, the department report said.

In some areas, cotton was also beneficiary of rain, growers said.

Tomatoes, onion and other vegetables over 5,406 hectares – 11.6 percent out of 46,580 hectares under cultivation – got damages.

It was followed by 10 percent damage to chilies, whose 3,587 hectares got damages from a total cultivated area of 35,861 hectares.

The affected areas included Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Hyderabad, Matiari, Jamshoro, Dadu, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar and Karachi.

Date orchards over 170 hectares in Khairpur were also affected. However, there was no impact over crops in Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshehroferoze, Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Shikarpur districts.

Partial damage also occurred to rice and sugarcane crops, but its intensity was below one percent, as both the crops sustain more water.

According to the report, flower shedding occurred in cotton and chilies crops. Quality of cotton is affected. Around 234 hectares of chilies and 540 hectares vegetables were completely damaged.

Rain benefited paddy, sugarcane and banana crops in some districts. Partial damage has been recorded to 24,844 hectares of crops that include rice (4,956 hectares), sugarcane (2,279 hectares), chilies (3,587 hectares), vegetables (5,406 hectares) and other crops (2,629 hectares).

“Rainwater is still standing in crops in some low-lying areas where growers are trying to drain out the water,” the report said.