close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 8, 2019

‘I will be back,’ insists banned ex-UEFA boss Platini

Sports

AFP
September 8, 2019

LAUSANNE: Former UEFA president Michel Platini told Swiss television channel RTS on Friday he “will be back” as his ban from football for ethics violations finishes on October 7.

Platini, a former France captain, was stopped from partaking in all football-related activities in 2015 for receiving a two-million Swiss franc (1.8 million euros, $2 million) payment from ex-FIFA chief Sepp Blatter, who was suspended for six years.

“I will be back. I don’t know where, I don’t know how. I can’t stay on the suspension, even if it’s a suspension made by idiots,” Platini said.

“I was a victim of a form of a plot, yes, totally, between those at FIFA and those at the Swiss public ministry. There was an agreement between FIFA and them to sack me. I’m not going to say it was a plot by the Swiss state,” the 64-year-old added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports