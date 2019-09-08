Green-shirts brace for tough Olympic qualifying draw

KARACHI: Pakistan are set to be bracketed with one of Germany, Netherlands or India when the draws for the 2020 Olympic hockey qualifying round are held in Lausanne, Switzerland on Monday (tomorrow).

The Green-shirts are likely to play their matches on October 27 and November 1.

They are currently ranked 17th, Germany are 5th, while India and Netherlands occupy 3rd and 5th place, respectively.

Pakistan’s head coach Olympian Khawaja Junaid, while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday, said that they are not under any pressure and are training hard for the Olympic qualifiers.

“We are not under any pressure. We know that Netherlands, Germany and India are ahead of us in rankings, but we are working hard and are ready to show our skills,” said Junaid.

“All three of our potential opponents are strong as they regularly feature in international competitions. In contrast, our players have been away from international action for almost a year. But we can still surprise them by working extra hard,” he said.

Junaid also said that the Green-shirts are ready to play in India if the two teams are drawn together.

“Pakistan will have no issues playing in India if they are drawn against them,” he said.

“But the FIH would need to assist us in visa process in that case,” he added.

The Olympian said that former captain Mohammad Imran will join the training camp as a penalty corner specialist in the second phase, while also revealing that Ahmed Alam has been called to train goalkeepers due to some engagements of head coach Shahid Ali Khan.