ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Rohail’s ton in vain as India down Pakistan





KARACHI: Skipper Rohail Nazir’s efforts with the bat went in vain as Pakistan lost their ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2019 Group A match against India by 60 runs at the Tyronne Fernando Stadium in Moratuwa, Colombo on Saturday.

Before the start of the match, the two teams observed a minute’s silence in the memory of legendary Test leg-spinner Abdul Qadir who had passed away in Lahore on Friday.

Set a 306-run victory target, Pakistan were dismissed for 245 runs in the 47th over to succumb to their second successive defeat in the tournament following an 85-run loss to Afghanistan on Thursday.

Batting at number three, the right-handed Rohail scored 117 runs off 108 balls with the help of 12 fours and three sixes to keep Pakistan in the hunt despite the fall of wickets from the other end.

He added 120 runs for the fourth wicket with Mohammad Haris, who made 43 off 53 balls and hit two fours and one six. Rohail fell in the 41st over with the score at 220. Pakistan were eventually dismissed in 46.4 overs. Atharva Ankolekar captured three wickets for 53 runs in 10 overs and Vidyadhar Patel took two for 28 in nine overs.

Earlier, centuries by opener Arjun Azad (121 off 111 balls, 11 fours and four sixes) and Tilak Varma (110 off 119 balls, 10 fours and one six) propelled India to 305 for nine. The two added 183 runs for the second wicket after Suved Parkar was dismissed for three by Abbas Afridi following a 38-run opening stand.

Pakistan bowlers, led by Naseem Shah (3 for 52), brought the team back in the hunt as India lost eight wickets for 73 runs to slide to 294 for nine from 221 for 1 in the 38th over. Afridi took three wickets for 72 runs.