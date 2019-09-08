Malinga rises in T20 rankings after hat-trick

DUBAI: Sri Lanka quick Lasith Malinga, who picked up four wickets in four balls against New Zealand, has jumped 20 places to No 21 in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Rankings for Bowlers.

The updated rankings were released on Saturday, after the end of the three-match T20I series, which New Zealand won 2-1.

Malinga, who became the first bowler to capture four wickets in four successive balls in both ODIs and T20Is, finished with figures of 4-1-6-5, as Sri Lanka notched up a consolation 37-run win in Pallekele. It was his fifth hat-trick overall in international cricket. With the first wicket of his spell, he also became the first male bowler to 100 T20I wickets.

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, who top-scored for his side in the series with 103 runs in three innings, jumped a massive 43 places to reach No 80 in the batting rankings and broke into the top 20 in the ICC T20I Rankings for All-rounders.

Kusal Mendis, who scored one more run than de Grandhomme to lead the series tally, gained 33 points, and is now occupying the 40th spot.

Babar Azam continues to be the top-ranked T20I batsman, while Glenn Maxwell exchanged his third place with second-ranked Colin Munro after the update.

In the bowling charts, left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner jumped six places to climb into the top 10, and is currently at No 5. Tim Southee, captaining the team in Kane Williamson’s absence, leaped 14 rungs to seal the 15th spot in the list, led by Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan.