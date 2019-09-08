Fatal punishment

Hafiz Hunain Bilal, 17, should be with us today. He had yet to begin life when he died presumably as the result of a brutal beating meted out by a teacher at his school in the Gulshan-e-Ravi area of Lahore. According to reports, the boy was beaten and kicked in the stomach and his head hit against the wall, all because he had failed to complete an assignment. Horrified classmates tried to persuade the teacher, Kamran, to stop after the boy appeared to have fainted – but the teacher said he was only faking it. There are some allegations that Kamran has also been accused by parents of beating children brutally in the past.

For Hunain’s immediate family and his traumatised classmates, there can of course be no going back. Indeed, on Saturday, some of Hunain’s classmates attempted to set the school on fire to demonstrate their rage at so pointless a death. Corporal punishment at schools sadly remains common in our country, despite a 2005 law in the Punjab banning it and an additional law in 2017 aimed to properly enforce the requirements of the provision. Oddly, television reports on Saturday seemed to claim that no injury marks were discovered on Hunain’s body, but this could also mean he die due to internal bleeding. The fact is the child is dead. The family remains in a state of shock. A young man whose future they must have been planning and praying for is to be buried well before he had even lived any kind of life.

Beatings at school, in the form of canings or with other implements have been the norm in this region for generations. But the brutality that we see today did not seem to be there in the past. Nor was the kind of sadism displayed by Hunain’s teacher as visible as is the case today. We should be attempting to understand the reasons for this. Is it a mere reflection of the violence and inhumanity that has crept into our society? Have these realities claimed another young life? Or are teachers no longer able to see themselves as guides and protectors, given the degree of respect and standing in society that they have lost? Whatever the case, this was a tragedy. More investigation is needed, and the perpetrator must be brought to justice – but most important of all is the need to prevent further such deaths in any school in any place in our country.