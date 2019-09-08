Budget for learning

The federal government cut down the annual budget of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for the next finical year. Higher education in public sector universities is now very expensive and middle class and poor students cannot afford the burden of high fees. Other countries increase their education budget but in our country it is inverse. The HEC has also decreased the number of scholarships for public-sector university students. This will impact needy and poor students who cannot afford higher education but sometimes scholarship helps them continue their education.

After the 18th Amendment, the education department is under the control of the provincial government; it is also the provincial government’s responsibility to provide finical support to needy students and also introduce a new education scheme for university-going needy students.

Rana Malhi

Karachi