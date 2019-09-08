close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 8, 2019

The right men

Newspost

 
September 8, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Misbah and Waqar’ (September 6, 2019) by Aamir Khan Wagan. I would like to congratulate both Misbah-ul Haq and Waqar Younis for these important posts.

It should be the first priority of both men to make efforts to improve the skills of all cricketers from all levels. The Pakistan Cricket Board has certainly selected the right men for the right posts.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Absor

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost