The right men

This refers to the letter ‘Misbah and Waqar’ (September 6, 2019) by Aamir Khan Wagan. I would like to congratulate both Misbah-ul Haq and Waqar Younis for these important posts.

It should be the first priority of both men to make efforts to improve the skills of all cricketers from all levels. The Pakistan Cricket Board has certainly selected the right men for the right posts.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Absor