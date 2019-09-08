Small dams

Water scarcity is talked about very often as both agriculture and domestic shortages are never met fully. This has adverse effects on agricultural yields and thus targets set are not met and the government is forced to import by spending foreign exchange.

May I question our planners why smaller dams for storing rain water at appropriate distances cannot be built to meet agricultural needs in the remaining part of the year? Large size ponds can be dug up for storing water and the same can be used for fish farming. This will also improve the water table which is also depleting at a faster pace thus denying water for tube wells. As per the print media, 12 dams have been built in Bahria Town Karachi to meet its residents’ water needs.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt