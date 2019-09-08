Unliveable

In 2005 I shifted to Karachi along with my family from a small village of Punjab. Karachi’s communities consist of almost every ethnic group in Pakistan and the city generates over a third of Pakistan’s tax revenues. Approximately 20 percent of Pakistan’s GDP is raised here. But sadly I must say that the relevant authorities and the government of Pakistan seem to be ignoring the importance of this city. This has led to Karachi ranking as the fifth worst city to live in according to the 2019 Global Liveability Index.

The 2019 monsoon rains have transformed Karachi into a place where not just the city but citizens, cars, roads, houses, each and everything is floating in dirty water. I have heard numerous cases of people dying due to electricity currents and children falling into gutters in my neighbourhood. Is Karachi only meant to generate money and inhabit a large population? What about the hurdles faced by the citizens due to improper infrastructure, improper wiring, improper waterlines, electricity shortages etc? I cannot recall the Karachi of 2005 to be the way it is today. Hopefully now that Karachi is drowning, inhabited by flies more than people, and ranked as the fifth worst city to live in, the government will pay more attention to it and work towards improving it.

Zainab Khan

Karachi