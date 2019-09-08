close
September 8, 2019
Traffic control

Newspost

 
September 8, 2019

Karachi, the city of lights, has become the city of garbage. Apart from that, the city also suffers from a lack of traffic control. No one follows the basic traffic rules.

This can be resolved very easily by taking some steps such as heavy fines for those who don’t follow important rules and suspension of those traffic officials who take bribes.

Mohammad Nihal

Karachi

