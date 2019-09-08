tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi, the city of lights, has become the city of garbage. Apart from that, the city also suffers from a lack of traffic control. No one follows the basic traffic rules.
This can be resolved very easily by taking some steps such as heavy fines for those who don’t follow important rules and suspension of those traffic officials who take bribes.
Mohammad Nihal
Karachi
