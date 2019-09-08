close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

Passer-by dies in road accident

Karachi

A man was injured in a road accident near Ziauddin Hospital within the limits of the Jackson police station.

He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries. He was later identified as 28-year-old Hussain Buksh, son of Moosa.

The police said Buksh, who was a resident of the same area, was crossing the road when an unknown speedy vehicle hit and killed him, adding that a case had been registered against an unknown driver.

