Man commits suicide

A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Landhi on Saturday.

According to rescue workers, the man was 35 years old. He was identified as Muhammad Asif, son of Iqbal.

Rescue workers added that he strangled himself to death at his house in the Landhi area in the wee hours of Saturday. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.