The biggest & most intense gaming showdown rocked Lahore at the Expo Centre

LAHORE: After a great success last year, Mountain Dew brought another frequently played game, PUBG Mobile to all the gaming lovers of Pakistan this year.

At the event, Dew Gamers Arena powered by Samsung called in gamers of PUBG Mobile, CS:GO and DOTA 2 from all over Pakistan and the qualifying teams that made it into the final round were witnessed live at this event. The hosts, Faizan Ul Haq and RJ Shehzad kept the crowd engaged throughout the event.

In the final moments of the tournament, the teams fought boldly and fearlessly for the coveted trophy and the Rs.1 Million prize pool per game.

The shout outs and cheers rose higher and the players were at the peak of their concentration. It was a fantastic win and the crowd went wild.

Finally after a 2 months long journey with 1250+ teams, Dew Gamers Arena finally got their champions. Team Bablu lifted the PUBG title, Gaming Hub were crowned champions for CSGO whereas Recreational Hazard won the Dota 2 championship. All the three teams took home a whopping cash prize of RS 1Million each. The top 5 teams of PUBG also received Samsung Galaxy A50 phones.

This was not just a win for the teams, but a historical moment for gaming in Pakistan, for the second time in a row. Big names of the industry like Irfan Junejo, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ushna Shah, Emaad Irfaani, Alyzeh Gabol and Kinza Razzaq were seen at the event showing their enthusiasm for gaming and congratulating the teams.

There was something for everyone who came to the event. VR Games , Play Station, Kinect and even old school Arcade games had their setups around the venue for everyone to play and enjoy.***