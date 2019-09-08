College representatives concerned over induction of unelected members into subcommittee

The elected faculties who represent the affiliated colleges — private and public -- at the Senate of Karachi University showed their concerns over the subcommittee, into which the varsity officials have inducted unelected members for the representation of the colleges.

In addition, the KU administration has failed to convene regular meetings of the Senate even after the elections.

The varsity after a gap of five years had convened the last meeting of its Senate in March 2019. This is why the elected senators particularly those who represent colleges were unable to take up all the issues with the Senate.

In 2017, three faculties from the constituency of college principals were elected as senators. These elected members were Professor Nadeem Haider from the Government Islamia Science College, Professor Shahid Iqbal from the Government Sirajuddaullah and Professor Zakaullah from the Government Jamia Millia College.

According to the KU rules for senators, elected members will hold office for four years from the date of the first meeting of the Senate.

A letter that the senators have sent the vice-chancellor states: “We represent 148 principals of the affiliated colleges in the Senate of Karachi University. These colleges suffer a lot of issues, including decline in admissions, affiliation problems, fee increase, hurdles in reiteration for examination, and others.”

The letter further states that in view of such problems, the varsity should address them on a priority basis, but even after the written request, the varsity administration is not taking these issues seriously.

“We met the Acting VC Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Iraqi last month and he assured us the issues faced the colleges would be resolved. But no tangible measures have been observed to date,” said Professor Shahid Iqbal.

He pointed out that even the varsity had formed a subcommittee that included unelected members for sports events of colleges. “We are the elected members and the varsity can’t form a committee of unelected members.”

On the other hand, the KU spokesperson said that due to the time limitation, the varsity couldn’t call the Senate meeting. However, the KU VC assured the Senate members that the next meeting would be called at the earliest.