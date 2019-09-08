Woman dies, husband injured in road accident

A woman died while her husband was injured in a road accident in the Sohrab Goth area on Saturday.

The accident took place near the Edhi morgue within the limits of the Samanabad police station. Rescuers reached the scene and took them to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where 40-year-old Saima succumbed to her injuries during treatment while her husband, 45-year-old Iqbal, remained admitted with critical injuries.

The police said that the couple was going somewhere on a motorcycle when an unknown truck hit their motorcycle. The truck driver along with his vehicle managed to escape from the scene while. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.