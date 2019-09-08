Canada jobless rate steady

Ottawa: Canada added 81,000 jobs in August after months of stagnant employment growth, the government reported Friday, days before the kickoff of election campaigning.

But the unemployment rate held steady at 5.7 percent as more people entered the labor force in search of work.

A strong economy augurs well for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he readies to face off for a second term in a tight election race against his main rival, Tory leader Andrew Scheer.

Polls show the two main political parties are neck and neck ahead of the October 21 voting. However, the world´s 10th largest economy is forecast to slow.

The bulk of the employment gains, according to Statistics Canada, were in the key election battlegrounds of eastern Ontario and Quebec, while the prairie provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan and New Brunswick on the Atlantic coast saw smaller gains. Most of the jobs were part- time.