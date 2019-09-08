Gold unchanged

KARAHI: Gold prices in the local market remained unchanged on Saturday.

According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices remained intact at Rs88,000/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold rates also remained unchanged at Rs75,446.

Meanwhile, prices in the international market rose by $2 to $1,507/tola. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market were still trading lower by Rs1,500/tola, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.