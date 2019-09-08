Rupee may strengthen

The rupee is likely to gain next week on improved inflows related to export receipts and workers’ remittances.

The local currency appreciated by 28 paisas during the outgoing week on improved inflows of exports and remittances.

The country received around $450 million on account of payment by two telecommunication companies as licence renewal fee.

Reportedly, more inflows under the head of licence renewal fees are expected in the coming days, which will help the country boost its foreign exchange reserves.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country were at $15.619 billion by the week ended August 30, 2019. Of these the official reserves of the central bank stood at $8.28 billion.

The amount received from cellular companies was not added to the total foreign exchange reserves. According to reports Jazz and Telenor paid $224.6 million each on September 3 to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for renewal of their licence.

The local currency may witness appreciation on the back of contraction in trade deficit during the current fiscal year.

The trade deficit has been narrowed by 28.84 percent in July 2019 to $2.27 billion from $3.19 billion in the same period of the last year.

The contraction in trade deficit can be attributed to a steep fall in the overall import bill even though export proceeds posted a mixed trend during the same period.

The numbers of foreign trade for the month of August has not been made public so far, but the government official believed the trade deficit may further contracted in the two months of the current fiscal year.

The rupee value was also improving due to measures taken in the budget 2019/20 to discourage import of nonessential and luxury goods.

The currency experts; however, believed the repayment of foreign debt may put pressure on the local unit.

The total public external debt of the country increased to $83.93 billion by June 30, 2019, compared with $75.35 billion on the same date of the last year. Of these the government debt increased to $67.8 billion from $64.14 billion.

During the outgoing week, the rupee gained 28 paisas, as it was at Rs156.63 to the dollar on September 2 and closed the week at Rs156.35 to the dollar on September 6 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

Experts said Pakistan needs to increase its exports and manufacturing activities in order to ease uncertainties and further improve the rupee value.