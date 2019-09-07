Kashmir crisis: Threat to world peace & challenge to human conscience — I

The current Kashmir crisis presents one of the biggest threats to the world peace and security since the Second World War. What is the way forward of the current Kashmir crisis? Every Pakistani is thinking about this most difficult question that demands an answer sooner rather than later. This article will unravel the origin, nature and significance of this crisis. It will also explain how perceptions were shaped before and during the August 5 Indian action and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s thought process and strategy to deal with this crisis. It will also briefly compare the transforming nature and role of leadership of Pakistan and India over the years and how it is expected to behave in the current crisis and future.

The Kashmir issue has many dimensions, ranging from the diplomatic, legal, political, strategic aspects and the distribution of natural resources within the region. However, the most critical aspect of the Kashmir crisis is the humanitarian dimension of the current crisis. After the curfew imposed by Indian forces on millions of peaceful Kashmiris has entered its second month, the world sits on the brink of one of the biggest humanitarian disasters of the 21st Century. The complete isolation of the Kashmiris living under Indian occupation from the rest of the world is preventing the world from knowing the real extent of tragedy, misery and pain being constantly inflicted upon them by the military forces of a country that internationally presents itself as the world’s largest democracy. How India globally presents itself as the land of economic opportunity and stable democracy while hiding its most hateful and cruel face against its different minorities in general and Kashmiris in particular is a fascinating story that must be understood and exposed.

Twenty-one years ago, BJP started a Shining India Campaign on which $350-400 million was spent that aimed to internationally brand India as a very progressive, modern country with a very positive image. One must objectively recognize that this long-term and expensive campaign was quite successful in shifting the narrative. Three years later, 9/11 tragedy occurred and India smartly shaped its global and domestic narrative in order to internationally present Pakistan as an irresponsible state that was a source of terrorism and a threat to the world. India did not offer any major active support to the U.S. led global war on terror in the conflict zones in which Pakistan offered its land routes, air space and sea lanes, rendered the greatest sacrifices and suffered the biggest economic losses. India, in contrast, merely used its narrative to try to delegitimize the UN recognized Kashmir freedom struggle by presenting it as Pakistani-sponsored terrorism.

The world is living in a 'post truth era' where perception has a much greater power than reality. India successfully engineered this narrative through social media, think tanks, scholars and film industry. Gradually, we started seeing Indian actors figuring in Hollywood movies that painted Muslims and Pakistanis as terrorists. Strategic messaging started to shape the global perceptions that Pakistan posed a threat rather than offer any positive relevance to the international order. This was particularly painful because while the world was being fed this Indian narrative, Pakistani soldiers and citizens were offering the greatest sacrifices to fight and defeat terrorism, including that which was Indian sponsored, armed and trained. Unfortunately, most of our response was based on appeasement, apology and defensive reactions in order to remain relevant to the Western powers. This approach only emboldened India and reduced world attention towards the plight of the Kashmiris.

India tactfully aligned its interests with the United States and presented itself as counter weight to China and Russia, in order to gain strategic relevance with the emerging world order. At the same time, India also attempted to present itself as a victim of terrorism and extremism, allegedly sponsored by Pakistan.

However, what most people ignored is that extremism is a mindset and has no links with religion. This Indian narrative strengthened its ties with global powers and badly damaged our international standing and harmed our diplomacy.

In reality, India neither sent its troops to fight a battle in support of its Soviet allies during the Cold War in Korea, Vietnam or Afghanistan nor in its current so-called strategic partnership with the United States in the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan or Syria. In contrast, Pakistan offered great sacrifices during the Cold War (1948-1989) as well as during the global war on terror (2001-2019), on several fronts around the world. The brave Pakistani nation sacrificed its sons, daughters and children and accepted great losses to our economy for world peace. Despite these unparalleled sacrifices, we were still demonized throughout the world and aspersions were cast upon our responsibility as a nuclear power.

The South Asian subcontinent was ruled by the Muslims for almost eight centuries (997-1857) whereas the British ruled India for almost a century (1857-1947). The BJP’s Hindu extremist ideology aspires to rewrite the history and restoring the Hindu pride by punishing the Muslims for ruling the region for so long. Taking revenge from Pakistan, armed with very capable, experienced and professional armed forces and a credible nuclear arsenal was very dangerous while colonizing Britain was of course not possible for India.

Therefore, carrying out genocide

To be continued