PTI team visits martyr Col Sohail Abid’s family

ISLAMABADM: A three-member Pakistan Tehrkeek-e-Insaf delegation led by Secretary General Aamir Mehmood Kiyani, met martyr Colonel Sohail Abid’s family and paid tributes to the martyrs of the nation.

According to details provided by the Central Media Department, a three-member PTI delegation met Colonel Sohail Abid Shaheed family on the special direction of the Prime Minister and paid tributes to the martyr. Senior leader Dr Babar Awan and Vice President Zahid Hussain Kazmi were also part of the delegation.

On this occasion, Central Secretary General Aamir Mahmood Kiyani showered tributes on the martyrs, saying that those who had sacrificed their life while performing the defence duties were the real heroes of the nation and the entire nation pays homage to the eternal sacrifices of its martyrs.

Dr Babar Awan said the defence of Pakistan was in the hands of the invincible and the brave soldiers. He said that 22 crore Pakistani people sleep at night in peace ‘while our soldiers stay awake at the borders’.

PTI Vice President Zahid Kazmi said that the whole nation was indebted to the families of the martyrs as our country is safe due to the sacrifices of these martyrs.

PTI delegation presented a copy of the Holy Quran to Colonel Sohail Abid Shaheed's wife while flowers were presented to the children of the martyr. Colonel Sohail Abid’s wife thanked the Prime Minister for sending special message through delegation.

She said that Prime Minister and Army Chief are the true representatives of the aspirations of the nation and they are leading the nation in the best possible way.