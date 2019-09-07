close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
ANP president rejects Latif Afridi’s appeal for party membership restoration

National

BR
Bureau report
September 7, 2019

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party central President Asfandyar Wali Khan has rejected the appeal of senior party member Abdul Latif Afridi for restoration of his party membership.

The ANP head rejected the plea of Abdul Latif Afridi that he was unaware of the last date of reply to the show-cause notice issued to him by the party’s provincial president Aimal Wali Khan for committing indiscipline. He reminded him that the show-cause clearly said that reply to it must be given in seven days by September 2. Asfandyar Wali noted that Latif Afridi should have replied to the provincial president instead of making an appeal to the party’s central president. The ANP central president also contested Latif Afridi’s claim that the allegations against him were unfounded. He pointed out that Latif Afridi had admitted that he had participated in a public meeting where no other party worker was present or ANP flag was displayed.

