PO killed in Upper Dir

DIR: The police on Friday killed an alleged proclaimed offender (PO) during a clash in Shalgah area in Wari tehsil, an official said on Friday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Upper Dir Mian Naseeb Jan said that the police learnt about presence of the proclaimed offender Shad Muhammad alias Shamai in the area.

The DPO said that the police party headed by SDPO Farman Khan conducted a raid at night, where the accused opened fire on the police. He said the offender was killed in exchange of fire while his two accomplices were arrested along with 10 other suspects. He said the proclaimed offender was wanted for murders, kidnappings, and other heinous crimes.

The arrestees were identified as Fazal Wahid, Sultan Muhammad, Liaqat, Essa Khan, Anwar Zeb, Sher Bacha, Sultan Zeb, Akbar Hussain, Asif, Liaqat, and Kifayat Khan. Arms including Kalashnikovs, rifles, rounds, two cars, one pickup, and other vehicles were also recovered from them.