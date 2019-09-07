Role of Syed Maududi in Khatme Nabuwwat Movement

Jamaat-e-Islami founder Syed Abul Ala Maududi had termed the day ‘historic’ when on September 7, 1974, the elected parliament of Pakistan voted overwhelmingly to declare Qadyanis as non-Muslim on September 7, 1974.

“At last a 90-year old issue which was damaging Islam and Muslims was settled with the efforts of millions of people of Pakistan and political and religious leadership,” he had said on the day.

Maulana Maududi had actually realised the grave threat to Pakistan from Qadyani issue soon after the independence. Hence, he forwarded his famous four demands to the country’s first constitutional assembly. His demands included: declaration of Islam as state religion; no law shall be passed contrary to Islamic Shariah; abolition of all previous anti-Islamic laws and rulers perform their duties under limits defined in Islam.

He later delivered four lectures on the topic ‘Islamic way of life’ on Radio Pakistan, explaining in details his four points. Later, when Islamic scholars from all schools of thought had prepared 22 points to run the country in their session held in Karachi in January 1951, they openly admitted during the proceedings that all points were almost derived from Syed Maududi’s lectures at Radio Pakistan.

Maulana was arrested during the start of Khatme Nabuwwat Movement in 1953. The military court had announced death sentence to him for writing a book against Qadyanis. He flatly refused to apply for pardon on government offer. His death sentence, under severe public pressure, was first commuted to life imprisonment and later it was completely cancelled. He was set free on April 29, 1955.

Although the government of Pakistan permanently resolved the issue of Qadyanis through a constitutional amendment declaring them non-Muslim, Maulana had warned Ummah against Qadyanis’ future conspiracies. Muslims of Pakistan should remain prepared and act as true follower of Islam whenever needed, he had pointed out on several occasion. Syed was of the view that the danger of Qadyani’s plots against Islam will always be there.

Syed Maududi wrote a letter to head of religious seminary Darul Uloom Haqania Akora Khattak Maulana Samiul Haq in November 1974. The letter basically was the reply to the queries raised by Maulana Sami, the late head of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, in his correspondence with Syed Sahib. He had sought Syed’s guidance over issue of Khatame Nabuwwat. I’m quoting here some points from the letter for the guidance of the readers.

Maulana wrote that though the Qadyani issue had been settled yet it did not mean that Muslims should forget their responsibility as protectors of Khatme Nabuwwat faith. Pointing out a resolution adopted by the Parliament after declaring Qadyanis as non-Muslim, he said the resolution was ambiguous and passed in hurry. The preaching against Khatme Nabuwwat faith was declared an offence under PPC, but, he continued, the word “Muslim” should not be used in the resolution. Instead, he wrote, the world “Muslim” should have been replaced with the world “a claimant of Islam.” Why a “Muslim” will preach against faith of Khatme Nabuwwat, he pointed out faulty language of the draft of the resolution.

The JI founder proposed further legislation on the matter and particularly emphasized the need for changing electoral law. He had highlighted the need for removal of Qadyanis from the key posts, saying there were reports that Qadyanis had occupied important posts in the government departments and they claimed themselves as Muslims. Therefore, he stated that those persons should be identified and removed from jobs. He further wrote that a Qadyani must not be appointed as Chief Justice, Chief of Army Staff, Speaker of Assembly, Governor of Province and Chairman of Public Service Commission. In the letter, Syed Maududi asked for expediting efforts to bring back Qadyanis into the fold of Islam but at the same time, he demanded strict action against those who being Qadyanis pretend as Muslims. He had also demanded that “Samdani Report” be made public and action will be taken against those who were criminalized in the report.

The writer is Jamaat-e-Islami leader and former MNA