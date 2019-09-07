close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 7, 2019

Candidates of business body declared eligible for SCCI elections

National

BR
Bureau report
September 7, 2019

PESHAWAR: All the candidates of the Pakistan Business Community, contesting the elections of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), were declared eligible for the polls, a statement said on Friday.

“The scrutiny committee for the elections had rejected papers of our candidates, after which we filed an appeal. On Friday, the director general trade organisation accepted the appeal of the candidates of the Pakistan Business Community and declared that they can contest the polls,” Sharafat Ali Mubarak, the leader of the group, said on Friday. He added that the reinstatement of the candidates is the victory of the alliance and the defeat of the rivals. He said the PBC would sweep the elections and better serve the community.

