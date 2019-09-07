Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday that the government and the armed forces’ message to the world was quite clear that there could be sustainable peace in the region only if the Kashmir issue was resolved under the UN resolutions.

Talking to the media during her visit to the residence of Shaheed Lieutenant Arsalan Alam in Rawalpindi, she maintained that Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiris until the dawn of freedom appeared and Indian occupation and oppression ended.

Regarding Kashmir’s grim situation, the special assistant said that Pakistan would continue to plead the case of Kashmiris at every fora until they achieved their right to self-determination. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan himself was leading these efforts.