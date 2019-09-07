President summons joint session of Parliament

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned both the Houses of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) to assemble together on Thursday, September 12 at 5:00pm.

The president has also summoned the session of the National Assembly on Friday, September 13 at 10:00am in the Parliament House, Islamabad.

He summoned both the sessions in exercise of powers conferred on him by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.