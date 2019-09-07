Sportsmen attribute success to martyrs

ISLAMABAD: Squash legend Jansher Khan and cricketing great Javed Miandad Friday said the country’s soldiers have always been their inspiration and attributed their international success to the martyrs of the country.

While talking to ‘The News’, Jansher, the conqueror of the squash world, said that he always drew inspiration from the country’s soldiers and martyrs.

“I have conquered the world and I believe in the spirit to never give in. I always stayed determined in the court knowing well that like a Pakistani soldier I have to fight till the last to win the titles.”

Jansher paid rich tributes to country’s martyrs on the Defence Day.

“They are our heroes as they have shown us how to live and die, how to bravely face challenges and how to go to any limit to protect the image of the country.”

Former Pakistan captain Miandad said whenever he landed at the crease he always drew fighting spirit from Pakistan’s soldiers and martyrs.

“The way they fight at the border and against the enemies of the country, inspired me to put my best efforts on the cricketing field.

“The martyrs who have sacrificed their lives to protect the country are our real heroes and stars.

“They have always been my heroes as they enter the battle field to fight till the last,” Miandad said.

On Defence Day, every Pakistani must remember their saviors. “They are the one who have ensured our peaceful lives. I hope and pray that one day Kashmir will become part of Pakistan.”