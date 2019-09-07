U13, U16 trials from 12th

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be holding open trials for U13 and U16 players from September 12-20 under the U13 Catch ‘em Young and U16 PCB-Pepsi Cricket Stars programmes.

According to a press release, the trials will be held across 82 cities of the country, under the new domestic structure, which was launched on August 31. The trials will be conducted by the PCB’s domestic and local coaches.

The players selected from the trials will feature in the final trials to select six cricket association teams which will eventually play the national U13 and U16 tournaments. Dates of final trials and tournament details will be announced in due course.