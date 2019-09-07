Nottingham reach T20 Blast semisOur correspondent

close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
September 7, 2019

Nottingham reach T20 Blast semis

Sports

 
September 7, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Matthew Carter (2-16) and Imad Wasim (2-31) helped Nottinghamshire thump Middlesex by 10 wickets on their way to the semi-finals of Vitality T20 Blast.

Middlesex scored 160-8 in 20 overs at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Eoin Morgan made 53. Besides Carter and Imad, Harry Gurney (2-44) also bowled well.

Nottinghamshire raced home in the 17th over without losing a wicket. Alex Hales (83 not out) and Chris Nash (74 not out) were outstanding.

Scores in brief: Middlesex 160-8 overs (E Morgan 53; M Carter 2-16, Imad Wasim 2-31, H Gurney 2-44). Nottinghamshire 165-0 in 16.2 overs (A Hales 83 not out, C Nash 74 not out).

