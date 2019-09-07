AJK PM XI win exhibition match

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Riz­wan smashed 55 as AJK Prime Minister XI beat Chairman PCB XI by six runs in the Defence Day exhibition match played at the Muzaffarabad (AJK) Cricket Ground on Friday.

Batting first, AJK managed 164-5 in the allotted 15 overs. Besides Rizwan, Asad Shafiq (30), Hasan Raza (26) and Naveed Malik (26) played well. For Chairman XI, Sarfaraz Ahmed (3-21) bowled well while playing a totally different role.

In reply, Chairman PCB XI could manage 158-4 at the end of 15 overs. Abid Ali (40), Sarfaraz Ahmed (40) played well. For AJK, Mir Hamza (2-19) was the pick of bowlers.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, local minister and sports officers also graced the occasion.

Scores in brief: AJK PM XI 164-5 in 15 overs (Rizwan Ahmed 55, Asad Shafiq 30, Hasan Raza 26, Naveed Malik 26; Sarfaraz Ahmed 3-21). Chairman PCB XI 158-4 in 15 overs (Abid Ali 40, Sarfaraz Ahmed 40; Mir Hamza 2-19, Abid Ali 2-39).