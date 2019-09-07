Gen Arif becomes member of CGF body

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt General (r) Syed Arif Hasan has been elected as a member of the sports committee of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) for Asia.

He is the first Pakistani to become part of the CGF’s management.

This CGF sports committee is entrusted with the task to act as an advisory body to the executive board on strategic and technical matters related to sport and partnerships with international federations which impact the Commonwealth Games and the broader Commonwealth Sports Movement.

Earlier this year, General Arif was also unanimously elected vice president (South Asian Zone) of the Olympic Council of Asia for the fourth consecutive time.

The CGF has been working to bring organisational changes under Dame Louise Martin to deliver inspirational and innovative Commonwealth Games, built on friendships and to develop a proud heritage supported by a dynamic Commonwealth Sports Cities Network.

The aim of the CGF is to foster friendship and a legacy for the Commonwealth athletes and countries.

General Arif has been working for employing the Olympic values of peace through sports, gender equality and environmental protection. His efforts to protect the autonomy of sports in Pakistan have been widely acknowledged.