New domestic structure a big gamble, says Miandad

ISLAMABAD: Former batting great Javed Miandad said on Friday that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a big gamble by throwing first-class cricket into the corridor of uncertainty.

Talking to ‘The News’ from Karachi, Miandad said he was worried about the outcome of the gamble that was taken without considering ground realities in Pakistan.

“The new domestic structure is a big gamble. There are more fears than hopes. The decision to reduce the number of teams and players in first-class cricket might backfire, which will leave the PCB looking for other options,” Miandad said.

He questioned if our domestic sports were so bad why at one time in 1994 Pakistan were the world champions in four sports — cricket, hockey, squash and snooker.

“Our decline in hockey started when we stopped hiring players in departments. We are now ranked 17th in hockey. Same is the case in squash. It is very difficult for a squash player to get a job. Now the same thing is happening in cricket. Cricket talent will start looking for other options once they realize that departments are not interested in hiring them.”

Miandad said he feared for the future of Pakistan cricket. “Just six teams in first-class cricket! What will happen to the talent that has been groomed in the recent past? Karachi alone has over 50 quality cricketers and a very few of them will be seen in action in the coming days. What will happen to others? The Sindh team alone cannot accommodate all of them.

“The worst is to follow when the selection of teams will be handed over to the provincial associations. I doubt Karachi will have its genuine share in the future Sindh teams.”

Miandad questioned the provincial associations’ ability to generate the required finances in the near future. “This new domestic structure sooner than later will start showing weaknesses — one of them being provincial associations’ ability to work independently.

“Australia’s model is copied here. In Australian cricket, the states do not come under Cricket Australia. They take care of their own finances and administration through membership. That is not possible in Pakistan and that is one of the weakest links of this new structure.”

When told that some former players were appreciating the new system, Miandad said only those having direct interest with the PCB were praising it. “Either they are contracted players and officials or those seeking jobs with the PCB. Those who know Pakistan’s domestic cricket in real terms are aware that the new structure is a total gamble.”

Miandad is also against the dual responsibility given to Misbahul Haq. “Misbah has the capacity of working as an administrator or even as the chief executive of the board. Misbah is a qualified administrator. Instead of bringing a foreigner here, Misbah should have been elevated to that post. I think coaching and selection is not the ideal job for Misbah,” he said.