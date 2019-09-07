22 former rebel, militia fighters kidnapped in Mali

BAMAKO: Armed men abducted 22 members of a military unit comprising mainly Tuareg ex-rebels and former members of armed pro-government groups in violence-wracked Mali, the driver of their bus said on Friday.

The group, set to be incorporated into a revamped Malian army, were travelling by bus in the centre of the country when they were abducted on Wednesday, he said. Those missing are part of a major overhaul of the troubled country´s armed forces which is designed to make them more representative of the population, notably in the northern and central regions hit by Jihadist unrest.

The group had been heading for the city of Gao, the largest in the north, when they were attacked between Douentza and Hombori, a central area prone to Jihadist attacks, the driver said.