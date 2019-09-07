PM directs listing industrial units

Chairing a meeting at the Prime Minister Office on Friday regarding facilitation of business community, especially small and medium class industrialists and to protect labourers' rights, he emphasised on provision of all possible facilitation to industry for country's economic development and to expedite economic process and create job opportunities. The Prime Minister said registration of industrial units is necessary for protection of rights of workers and labourers. He said provision of facilities for registered industrial units is equally important to avoid any interruption in the industrial process. The meeting principally agreed on Inspector Less Regime in Punjab and a third-party inspection process concerning essential procedures. The Prime Minister directed to prepare a strategy in this regard. He was briefed about problems being faced by industrial units in Punjab from various government departments in the name of inspection. A detailed briefing was also given on the procedure to protect industrial workers' rights and measures to further improve the provision of health, education and other facilities to labourers. The Prime Minister was informed that there are 226600 industrial units in Punjab and electricity connections to 55435 of them have been disconnected. However, 22475 industrial units are registered with Punjab Labour Department, 77448 with Social Security Department, and around 63500 units registered with Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).