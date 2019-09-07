close
September 7, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2019

PUCAR-15 Red Alert launched on IG’s order

National

LAHORE: PUCAR-15 Red Alert was launched by Punjab Safe Cities Authority on the orders of IGP Capt Arif Nawaz (retd). Relevant SPs, DSPs and SHOs will be informed through PUCAR-15 Red Alert. Red Alert covers complaints of rape, child abuse, harassment, imprisonment and police violence. According to Punjab Safe Cities Authority spokesperson, people can register their complaints through PUCAR-15.

