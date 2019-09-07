close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2019

Custodial torture: IG warns cops

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2019

LAHORE: IGP Capt Arif Nawaz Khan (retd) issued directions regarding custodial torture, death or illegal detention, adding strict action will be taken against the SP, Circle Officer along with DPO concerned in case of custodial death in any district. The IGP issued a letter to Lahore CCPO, all the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs in connection with custodial torture, death or illegal detention. In the letter, he expressed displeasure over incidents of custodial deaths. He also gave standing instructions to the internal accountability branch for immediate action against the persons involved in custodial death, custodial torture, death or illegal detention as per zero tolerance policy. In the letter field officers are further directed to perform their duties according to the issued SOPs, ensuring no accused in custody is treated illegally.

