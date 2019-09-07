Woman cop brings to court lawyer who slapped her

FEROZEWALA: A woman constable on Friday brought to court the lawyer who had slapped her a day earlier in Sheikhupura district. Advocate Ahmed Mukhtar had slapped constable Faiza Nawaz in Ferozewala courts when she told him not to park his car at one of its checkpoints. She had requested him to remove his car, telling him that it would cause inconvenience to others, but, in his anger, the lawyer abused Faiza, kicked her in the shins and slapped her. District Police Officer, Sheikhupura, Ghazi Salahuddin took notice of the incident and lodged a first information report (FIR) against Ahmed Mukhtar. Shortly thereafter, the Ferozewala police arrested Mukhtar and locked him up. The police then plastered posters of the locked-up lawyer wearing handcuffs around the town. On Friday, the chain and keys to his handcuffs were handed over to Faiza who then presented him in the court. The court, however, approved Mukhtar's bail request.