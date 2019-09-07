Pak-US trade needs expansion

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration on Friday stressed in expanding bilateral trade between Pakistan and the US.

“Pakistan and the US need to work together to broaden trade relations that will benefit people of both the countries,” Ambassador Alice Wells said during an event hosted in honor of Sindh governor Imran Ismail and his business delegation at the embassy of Pakistan. Wells also asked the visiting delegation members to be advocates for change and assist the government in improving the investment climate.

The Sindh governor along with leading a JS Global business delegation is visiting the United States to engage with US businesses and government with an aim to boost trade and investment cooperation. The delegation comprised the CEOs of leading businesses from Pakistan.

In his welcome remarks, Pakistan Ambassador to US Asad Majeed Khan focused on promotion of bilateral economic relations. He informed the audience that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a very fruitful meeting with President Donald Trump, where both leaders agreed to expand the trade relationship manifold to its full potential.

The prime minister in his interactions laid particular emphasis on a win-win business and trade relationship — a relationship that was free from any dependency and defined by “trade, not aid”. Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh governor briefly highlighted government’s economic priorities to deal with the challenges and get on the path of sustainable progress and prosperity.

Ambassador-at-Large for Foreign Investment Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, speaking on the occasion, reflected on the steps that the government has taken in the financial sector. He particularly focused on highlighting the measures taken to increase foreign investment in the country, which opens tremendous opportunities for US companies. According to the press statement issued by the embassy, the Governor and his delegation also had detailed conversations with US government agencies (USTR, Commerce, OPIC, USAID and others) at the State Department.

The embassy event was attended by Senior Director NSC Ms. Lisa Curtis, Assistant USTR Zeba Riyazuddin, and Ms. Julie Koenen, USAID Mission Director to Pakistan, among other key US government officials, US businessmen, and diaspora community notables.