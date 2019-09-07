close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
India's moon mission appears to end in failure

BANGALORE: India’s attempt to land a robotic spacecraft near the moon’s South Pole on Saturday appeared to end in failure. The initial parts of the descent, as engines fired to slow it down from orbit, went smoothly. But less than two miles above the surface, the trajectory diverged from the planned path. The mission control room fell silent as communications from the lander were lost. A member of the staff was seen patting the back of K. Sivan, the director of India’s space programme, international media reported.

He later announced that the spacecraft was operating as expected until an altitude of 2.1 kilometers, or 1.3 miles. “The data is being analysed,” he said.

The partial failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission — an orbiter remains in operation — would delay the country’s bid to join an elite club of nations that have landed in one piece on the moon’s surface.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to speak to his nation had the mission succeeded. But plans were delayed after contact was lost with the lander, Vikram.

